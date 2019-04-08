Prime minister’s incompetence and desperation

That Theresa May is flying to Germany and France today to meet Angela Merkel and Emmanual Macron, face-to-face, is indicative of her entire lack of self confidence — and impotence!

Any person who was confident and not in a position of panic and not needing to beg, would use the technology of teleconferencing... from their desk in London.

Her visit to the two heads of government in both Paris and Berlin has all the hallmarks of incompetence and desperation.

Andrew Mackinlay, Former Labour MP Thurrock, Surrey