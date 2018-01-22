Pro choice Micheal Martin should quit Fianna Fail

The pro-abortion stance of the Fianna Fail leader, Mr Micheal Martin TD, is in direct contravention of Fianna Fail’s constitution.

Mr Martin as said he will back the removal of the Eighth Amendment of the Irish constitution, giving protection to the lives of the unborn, and support unrestricted abortion up to 12 weeks.

Mr Martin’s stated stance on abortion is in contravention of the constitution of Fianna Fail which, as a member, he averred to uphold. Section 1 (iii) reads, “To guarantee ... equal rights, equal treatment and equal opportunities for all the people of Ireland.”

Abortion is an evisceration of these rights, as clearly outlined in the constitution of Fianna Fail, especially the right to life of the unborn.

If Mr Martin TD can cast aside Section 1 (iii) of the Fianna Fail Constitution, protecting the unborn, in this cavalier way, neither he, nor Fianna Fail, can be trusted to uphold the rights of the people of Northern Ireland, also contained in the Fianna Fail constitution i.e. Section 1(i) reads, “To secure in peace and agreement the unity of Ireland and its people.”.

The Irish Times (editorial, January 20) described Mr Martin’s announcement as a “courageous move”.

If that is a correct estimation of Mr Martin’s character, then he should take his courage in both hands, do the honourable thing and resign, with immediate effect from Fianna Fail.

Micheal O’Cathail, Fermanagh