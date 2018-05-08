Protestant leaders crawl to the pope about a visit

The revelation that leaders of the so-called Protestant churches have been in correspondence with Rome, indeed, crawling to the pope regarding a visit is disgusting.

They each stand condemned as apostates and traitors to Scripture, the Reformation and all Reformed confessions.

They are a sickening, pathetic illustration of characters found in Pilgrims Progress namely Madam Bubble, Old Atheist, Old Pagan.

As for old pope Bunyan reminds us ‘by whose power and tyranny many were put to death.

The present pope seems bent on ditching even basic teachings of the Apostles Creed, Lord Prayer and even Scripture itself.

One must assume that paganism has swallowed up the letter writers to Rome as well.

Rev E T Kirkland, Ballyclare