Protestant leaders fail to challenge RC church on memorial

I am surprised that no one has yet pointed out the irony of the emergence of a letter from the leaders of Northern Ireland’s main Protestant churches saying that a visit by the Pope would “help build bridges” on the same day that the Roman Catholic Church denied permission for the memorial to the Enniskillen Poppy Day massacre to be erected on its land.

It is clear to everyone who listens to those who lost loved ones in Enniskillen that the decision of St Michael’s Diocesan Trust has done nothing to build bridges.

Yet where are the Protestant church leaders now?

Why isn’t there a statement from them urging the Roman Catholic church to go the extra mile?

Where is there reminder to the Roman Catholic church that the 1987 bomb was planted in property owned by that church?

Where is the reminder that the wall which collapsed on the victims and caused so much of the death and injury on that day was a wall owned by the Roman Catholic Church?

The Poppy Day massacre was not a thing done in a corner and the memorial cannot be hidden away.

Suggestions by the Roman Catholic Church that they have an issue with this particular memorial need to be robustly challenged.

As the leaders of all churches in Northern Ireland should know Jesus Christ said “I am the way, the truth and the life”.

That being so why does a church have a problem with the truth about the Enniskillen Bomb?

Samuel Morrison, a Fermanagh man in Co Down