Protestants will not be conned by SF games

I have listened and read about how the new Sinn Fein leadership believe that they will be able to convince unionists that a united Ireland is a warm and comfortable place for them to accept for the future.

Sinn Fein may even think that some will believe their utterances on the topic.

Letters to Editor

There are however, a vast number of unionists who do not fall for their mouth out sincerity and see through the veil of confusion they choose to wear.

Let it be clear that Sinn Fein have no love of Protestantism, Britishness or unionism.

Indeed, their actions clearly are at odds with their words as they can be seen naming play parks or constituency offices after terrorists, objecting to a peaceful orange church parade through Dungiven (and turning out to “watch” the parade) or the ignoring of relatives of victims and survivors of those terrorists that they chose to run as candidates and glorify almost weekly.

They may attend memorial services for IRA victims, but also do so for the terrorists who created the carnage and victims — what a travesty.

Sinn Fein are shameless, devoid of a conscience and most certainly not to be believed.

If Mary Lou, Michelle or the rest of their leadership think they are going to con the Protestant people by playing games they will not.

People know they are opportunists who will never protect a culture they deride and run down at every opportunity.

They are trying to make their support for a murderous past disappear but we must not let them.

As a survivor of the 1973 Coleraine Bomb I noticed how the new Causeway Coast & Glens Mayor studiously avoided any contact with those like myself who attended the recent memorial service.

All she managed to do was prove that Sinn Fein are insincere and care nothing for innocent victims and survivors they cannot use to their advantage.

David Gilmour, Coleraine