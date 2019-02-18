Pupil idealism over climate change might falter in the face of foreign holidays

School children left their classrooms to protest that the government is not taking drastic action to reduce carbon emissions (‘Pupils demand action over climate change’, Feb 16).

But how drastic do the pupils want to be individually?

A recent study has estimated that tourism is responsible for 8% of global carbon emissions when flights, hotels, food, shopping etc. are factored in. How many of these pupils already have enjoyed foreign family holidays?

When I was school age I got a week in a caravan in Portrush. It was enjoyable even though its heyday as a resort was fading but it was local and therefore, as I now realise, less carbon emitting.

Schools organise trips abroad and presumably these same pupils are keen to fly overseas. Will they campaign to have their schools stop these trips? In adulthood will they forgo foreign excursions?

I enjoy the views young people express but when the hard reality of adulthood arrives (careers, bills, juggling family commitments) idealism can take a back seat and just like previous generations won’t think twice about jumping on an airplane for a family getaway.

Of course I could be wrong, in which case I look forward to Portrush become a booming holiday destination once again.

Thomas Stewart, Belfast BT4