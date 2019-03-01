Put a 10-year limit on the Brexit border backstop

A simple solution to the backstop conundrum would be to have a backstop with a time limit of 10 years.

However at the end of the 10 year period a referendum should be held in Northern Ireland to ask the people do they want to keep the backstop or not.

The backstop could only be removed if the people of Northern Ireland democratically voted for it to be removed.

The Brexiteers could not then say they have been trapped indefinitely and have no exit route from the EU.

The EU could say that Irish interests are protected.

10 years is a realistic timeframe for trade talks to be concluded and it also successfully kicks the question into the long grass.

John McSorley, Belfast BT5