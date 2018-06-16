Radical reform needed in care

At Action on Elder Abuse Northern Ireland, we were appalled by the recent revelations of abuse of elderly residents in Dunmurry Manor Care Home, including assault, withholding prescribed medication and neglect which in one case caused a weight loss of 10 stone in a five-month period.

What we found particularly illuminating was the appendix of the report, which noted the many articles of the Human Rights Act that had been breached by the care.

When the treatment of older people is so bad that it breaches their human rights, surely we can all agree that things need to change.

Implementation of the 59 recommendations made by the Commissioner would go some way towards improving the treatment of care home residents alongside radical reform of the regulation and inspection regime.

Veronica Gray, Action on Elder Abuse Northern Ireland