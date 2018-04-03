Raymond McCord: We need a victims’ candidate such as Michael Gallagher

I would like to see an independent victims’ candidate standing in the upcoming by-election to replace Barry McElduff in West Tyrone.

For me the candidate would be someone with no links to paramilitaries or any political party.

An ideal candidate would be Michael Gallagher.

He is independent and non sectarian and knows first hand due to the murder of his son what is needed for all communities.

Importantly he would represent the voters at Westminster and their voices would be heard.

If he stands I would gladly canvass on his behalf.

He is part of the change in politics that is badly needed here.

Raymond McCord, Newtownabbey