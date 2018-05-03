Reaping in cash at cost of splitting up families on Sunday

Councillor Kate Nicholl’s letter (‘Consultation found majority in favour of earlier Sunday shopping in Belfast,’ May 2) makes sad reading in more than one respect.

Firstly, it is a bit condescending to suggest that ‘working mothers’ might benefit from child care allowance as a consequence of longer Sunday trading hours.

What about working fathers, Councillor Nicholl?

Secondly, it is regrettable that Alliance seems to accord commercial profit a higher priority than family values.

A society can hardly be deemed successful if is reaping in the cash at a cost of splitting families on a day which provides the best opportunity for bonding between family members.

How sad that elected representatives are obsessed with financial gain, regardless of the social cost.

Cliff Cardwell, Co Londonderry