In a very few lines, Jack Lamb (‘Anatomical facts are being ignored,’ March 30) sets out a simple but irrefutable logic about how society should address the issue of gender dysphoria.

To complement that logic, one must ask how those who actively support transgenderism deal with the other unfortunate minority who suffer body integrity identity dysphoria (BIID) — ie those who say they would be more comfortable if they were missing a healthy limb, or who desire paralysis.

It is also helpful to extend Mr Lamb’s logic to point out that — just as concern about eating disorders does not imply any kind of phobia — so too, recognising transgenderism as needing care and therapy does not imply any kind of prejudice.

Quite the contrary.

Cliff Cardwell, Co Londonderry