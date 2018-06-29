Rename marriage as civil partnerships

Civil partnerships have been law in Northern Ireland for nearly 15 years now, and the world hasn’t fallen down.

If civil partnerships were renamed a civil marriages, I do not see what the big deal would be.

People against same sex marriage, state that marriage must be between one man and one one woman.

However I believe the distinction has to be specified between religious marriages and civil marriages.

Civil marriages of course are not the same as religious marriages.

Civil marriage ceremonies cannot be held in a church and cannot have any religious content, including any songs or readings.

I also do not believe people advocating for civil marriage want to be married in a church either.

I therefore do not see why people with a strong religious convictions should be overly concerned.

Their religious marriages are not being compromised. Religious marriages will always between one man and one woman.

I believe this place has more important issues to be concerned about: health/education/Brexit.

Lets live and let live, get this sorted and move on.

John McSorley, Belfast BT5