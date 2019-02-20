Republicans need to understand that you cannot build bridges using semtex

Could Sinn Fein please explain in detail how a united Ireland would deal with non nationalist/republican people in a united Ireland given the sectarian history of the republic of Ireland?

For example people with a British culture / political and religious ideology will not be easily integrated into a New Ireland as their views may well conflict with the majority population in Ireland.

Will Sinn Fein accept and respect in full the wishes of the minority in the full knowledge that their views may well conflict with the very existence of the New Ireland and perhaps result in undermining the state.

Will Sinn Fein send the minority population to Chinese style education camps?

Will Sinn Fein carry out economic sanctions against the minority population as performed in the past in the 26 counties?

Will Sinn Fein seek to deport sections of the minority population by force or paid removal?

Will Sinn Fein like some countries embark on a second class citizen approach in an attempt to control the minority population?

Sinn Fein need to understand that you cannot build bridges using semtex and must produce a full document outlining how a New Ireland can be formed before fanning the flames off fear with continuous calls for a united Ireland.

I lived in Northern Ireland (six counties to you) during the Troubles and came from a loyalist background, however I was never religious and was always willing to treat all people with respect.

It would be refreshing if the hatred for anything Scottish or British was removed from Sinn Fein and replaced with a shared sense of history.

Robert Reid, Melbourne Australia