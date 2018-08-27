Rev Good should direct his comment at the voters who put the DUP and Sinn Fein in power, not the parties

The Rev Harold Good is wasting his time in calling for the DUP and Sinn Fein to restore the assembly.

Instead, he should be directing his comments at the electorate who voted these parties into office.

Immediately following the so-called Good Friday Agreement there were majority parties on both sides that were prepared to share power and work for the greater good, but the people voted them out of office at the first opportunity.

If it is true that we get the politicians we deserve then the people of Northern Ireland are certainly reaping what they have sown.

AC Thompson, Dungannon