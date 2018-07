Even those of us who have no interest in motor cycle road racing and have never seen William Dunlop are saddened and shocked by his tragic and untimely death.

We learn from the heartfelt tributes being paid to him that he was a private and circumspect young man.

Perhaps we should all remember that it was motor cycle racing that gave William Dunlop such a positive means of expression and it was his tragedy that he found himself articulate in such a dangerous language.

Wilson Burgess, Londonderry