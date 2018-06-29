Robin Swann: Calling the BIIGC is to put cart before horse

The UK government is putting the cart before the horse by calling the British Irish Inter-Governmental Conference (BIIGC).

We should be concentrating on talks in Belfast to restore the Executive and Assembly.

Letters to Editor

This is where the energy and focus should be.

Given the structure of the BIIGC, which must focus on non-devolved issues within the three stranded approach, it is hard to see how it will move us any closer to restoring devolution.

If the Secretary of State isn’t going to resume talks to restore the Executive and Assembly, then the UK government must move to appoint ministers.

Robin Swann, MLA,

Ulster Unionist leader