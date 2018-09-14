RUC faced the IRA’s omerta

The police ombudsman criticises police for failing adequately to investigate Maria Cahill’s sexual abuse complaints 20 years ago.

Question: What success does he think they would have had trying to penetrate the IRA’s rigidly enforced omerta?

And how much flack would they have received from high ups in the government for striking stomping about in big boots sounding a sour note in the midst of all the Good Friday Agreement peace and love euphoria at the time?

I have concerns about this intervention and some of Dr Maguire’s past questionable findings.

Davy Wight, Carrickfergus