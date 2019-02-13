Run the Belfast marathon and raise money for diabetes

Diabetes UK Northern Ireland is calling on runners to take part in the Belfast City Marathon on Sunday 5 May 2019 and raise vital funds for people with diabetes.

There are currently 100,000 people living with diabetes in Northern Ireland.

Diabetes is a serious condition, where there is too much glucose in the blood because the body cannot use it properly. If not managed well, both Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes can lead to devastating complications such as sight loss, amputation, kidney failure and stroke. There is currently no known cure for any type of diabetes.

Whether you’re an absolute beginner or a seasoned runner, our team will be on hand to offer training tips and fundraising advice.

If a marathon is a step too far then you can get your friends and family together to take part in the relay, walk or fun run.

To run the Belfast City Marathon for Diabetes UK Northern Ireland email fundraising@diabetes.org.uk.

Naomi Breen, National Fundraiser at Diabetes UK Northern Ireland