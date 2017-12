I want to take issue with the letter by Clare Bailey MLA (‘We already know the public view on abortion law and gay marriage,’ December 20) regarding same sex marriage and what she describes as the need for human rights compliant legislation.

It is clearly in error.

The European Court of Human Rights in its ruling on June 29 2016 in Strasbourg declared that same sex marriage is NOT a right.

For the Green Party to keep banging on about a non right is a total waste of time.

Terri Jackson, Bangor