SDLP ‘let sectarian mask slip’ over leisure centre objections

The SDLP have once again let their sectarian mask slip.

Recently one of their councillors, Joe Boyle, has spoken out in objection to the naming of the new leisure facility being built in Newtownards after a true local Newtownards hero Robert Blair ‘Paddy’ Mayne. These objections come as no surprise to many but what we need to remember is the SDLP supported the naming of a children’s play park in Newry, Mourne and Down after a convicted terrorist (Raymond McCreesh) who attempted, along with two other IRA terrorists to ambush a military observation post, without caring a damn about how the Protestant (unionist) families in the area would feel about this.

Yet now they have spoken up with objections about the naming of the new leisure facility in Newtownards after a sporting legend and SAS hero Robert Blair ‘Paddy’ Mayne. Paddy Mayne was capped for Ireland and the British Lions at rugby union, was a lawyer, amateur boxer and a founding member of the Special Air Service.

Mayne became one of the most decorated soldiers of the Second World War.

For the SDLP to speak of objections to this while supporting and accepting the naming of a children’s play park in a neighbouring council area after a known terrorist speaks volumes of their joint republican agenda with Sinn Fein to try and rewrite history whenever they get the chance to do so.

The hypocrisy of the SDLP knows no boundaries. Robert Blair Mayne is one of the most decorated soldiers that fought an evil that no doubt would have destroyed the liberty of everyone.

He fought for the freedom of everyone regardless of their religion or community.

Mr Boyle and the SDLP would do well to remember that fact.

John Brennan, 2016 TUV Assembly candidate