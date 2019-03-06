Seeking an update on legacy inquiry into IRA murder

On Sunday last, exactly 34 years ago, Sgt Hugh McCormac of the RUC, a 40 y/o oficer of 20 years service — based at the training depot in Enniskillen — was murdered outside his chapel, the well known Graan.

Lost Lives says this: “as he lay wounded, a gunman ran up to him and fired bulletins into him at point blank range. The victim died clutching a prayer book, with his family beside him”.

Mrs May, Mrs Bradley, prosecutors, et al: the book says nothing about his killer being convicted; how is this legacy inquiry going?

David Stewart, Randalstown