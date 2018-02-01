SF did not engage on boundaries

Upon hearing of Sinn Fein’s concern that the review of parliamentary constituencies had been “gerrymandered”, having had some previous experience of the robustness of the process and being well aware that submissions made were published by the Boundary Commission, I decided to see on what grounds the accusation might have been made.

However it turns out that Sinn Fein hadn’t really bothered with the process at all. Imagine my surprise.

Letters to Editor

Sinn Fein’s engagement with the initial consultation amounted to one barely coherent statement given by Alex Maskey at the Belfast hearing and a written submission to the second consultation which questioned the legitimacy of the process and made absolutely no contribution to the matter at hand.

They had ample opportunity to make their case, whatever that case would have been. Similarly, they had every opportunity to register to campaign in the EU referendum, set a budget, reform health and form an Executive – all of which was within their power and which they neglected to do.

They’ve subsequently bemoaned the inevitable outcome of their uselessness in a way that suggests either a serious lack of self-awareness or a sincerely held belief that the public are idiots.

Neil Wilson, Belfast BT5