SF handling of McElduff debacle must be a line in the sand

So, Provisional Sinn Fein have suspended Barry McElduff from “party activities” for three whole months, and taken no action whatsoever against Martin O Muilleoir.

On Monday morning, Declan Kearney had led the media to believe that the leadership did not approve of McElduff’s repugnant antics, and that they were about to engage in a major damage limitation exercise.

This non-punishment has now turned the whole issue into a farce, and compounded the grief and the disgust felt by terrorist victims, not only in south Armagh, but the world over.

This farcical decision was no doubt rubber-stamped by their final arbiter, the Army Council of the Provisional IRA, who, even in 2018, still retain overall control of their political wing.

People calling for McElduff’s resignation (or sacking) need to step back and look at the bigger picture.

His behaviour, and also that of Martin O Muilleoir [who re-tweeted McElduff’s message] albeit abhorrent, is nothing new for Irish republicans.

They can laugh and scoff at the innocent victims of IRA terror, laud and eulogise dead terrorists (such as one of the Kingsmill massacre gunmen, Raymond McCreesh), and celebrate anniversaries of some of the worst atrocities committed within these islands over five decades.

Any supposed apology from McElduff, O’Muilleoir, Kearney, or any others associated with them, will fall well short of what decency dictates – and it will certainly not be heartfelt.

It will just be yet another cynical move aimed at preventing Sinn Fein from losing a few thousand votes the next time they go to the polls, particularly in the Irish Republic.

Those tens of thousands who consciously vote for Sinn Fein again and again have a permanently engrained loathing and disgust for anything cherished or respected by the majority community in Northern Ireland.

The great Sinn Fein pretence is to lecture the British people here about “respect, equality, and integrity” – ad nauseam.

On a daily basis, they demand respect (their Trojan horse), yet they disrespect our British culture, and Protestant/unionist identity.

They show nothing but disdain and disrespect for our national flag, our royal family, our armed forces, our symbols of Britishness, Northern Ireland’s constitutional reality as part of the UK – in fact, they cannot even bring themselves to say the very name of this country!

Also, let us not forget those in other political parties who periodically give tacit support to Sinn Fein, and are more than happy to ride on the coat-tails of the terrorist movement, if it furthers their shared objective.

In essence, there is not a grain of decency anywhere within the DNA of militant Irish republicanism.

Just like a leopard, Sinn Fein have proven themselves to be incapable of changing their spots, so the decent people of Northern Ireland (Protestant and Roman Catholic alike) must now be allowed to move forward, and work together in forming a government for all the people here. Given the widespread revulsion and the public outcry, there is no doubt that this latest abhorrence has drawn a very definite line in the sand.

Democracy, decency, and the stability of our government must no longer be held to ransom by those who are proudly dripping in innocent blood.

Brian Maxwell (DUP member), west Tyrone