SF mask slips yet again

Over recent years, we have seen the sectarian mask of Sinn Fein slip on numerous occasions.

Most recently was when Barry McElduff MP deemed it appropriate to mock the innocent victims of the Kingsmill massacre. Any right-minded person, regardless of community, religion or walk of life would agree that Mr McElduff was totally out of order.

Another story that has been in the news again lately and shows Sinn Fein’s true colours was the naming of a public play park after in Newry, Mourne and Down area after the convicted terrorist Raymond McCreesh. Raymond McCreesh was in possession of a gun, which was used in the Kingsmill massacre when arrested.

I ask: would the naming of a council-owned children’s play park after a terrorist be acceptable in any other society? I think not.

Remember when Gerry Adams said the following: “The point is to actually break these b******* – that’s the point. And what’s going to break them is equality... that’s the trojan horse of the entire republican strategy”.

One can only make the assumption when he is referring to “b*******”, he is referring to the unionist (all pro-union supporters) people of Northern Ireland.

Does this not prove to everyone that Sinn Féin’s so-called agenda for equality, respect and rights is a sham? Truthfully, Sinn Fein only cares about crushing their enemies (unionists) by any means necessary and bringing about a united Ireland.

Who is to blame for the situation we find ourselves in here in Northern Ireland?

Ultimately we are in this position because our government gave in to terrorism and negotiated with terrorists even though they were on the ropes and could have been defeated.

It brought us to where we are today, witnessing history being brushed over and re-written by those that took part in or are sympathetic to terrorists.

The Belfast Agreement saw terrorists that committed the worst terrorist atrocities within the UK politically and financially rewarded for their crimes.

It’s not about them’uns and us’uns, not about green and orange lines. It’s about right and wrong, and terrorism is always wrong regardless of which community commits acts of terrorism and should never be justified.

It’s time to put an end to this sham of a devolved government and political system which sees a party that has no interest in making Northern Ireland work for everyone until we can have a more normalised political system and government that allows those parties that can agree after an election on issues such as health, education, public services etc, to form a government and those that can’t form an opposition.

John Brennan, Ballygowan