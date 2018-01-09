SF response to video deplorable

Sinn Fein’s decision to issue a three-month suspension to Barry McElduff is deplorable to say the very least.

Mr McElduff has caused great hurt to the lone survivor Alan Black and to the other families associated with the Kingsmills massacre.

It is very apparent that no other option should have been made available to him than to resign as a member of Parliament.

How exactly do you suspend someone who doesn’t even take his seat at Westminster in the first place?

Sinn Fein’s response to this matter is completely insulting and displays continued contempt and disregard for the innocent victims of republican violence.

Mr McElduff is clearly unfit to hold public office and Sinn Fein’s failure to deal with the matter in a full and robust manner highlights why there is so much distrust within the unionist community towards them.

It is very obvious when push comes to shove that Sinn Fein will revert to type in promoting a narrow sectarian agenda.

It is more apparent by the day that their credibility in terms of being committed to building a truly genuine shared future for the people of Northern Ireland is at rock bottom.

David Taylor, UUP councillor, Newry, Mourne & Down