SF whining about living standards

Sinn Fein is much exercised by the potential impact of Brexit on the living standards of the people of Northern Ireland.

The Provisional IRA campaign involved blowing up children and pregnant women and shooting dead milkmen in furtherance of forcing the UK to cede sovereignty in NI.

Ceding that sovereignty against the wishes of the vast majority of NI voters of course.

Sinn Fein/IRA were and are utterly indifferent to any impact on living standards resulting from a united Ireland.

It is cheeky (at least) to whine when the UK peacefully and democratically votes to regain its sovereignty from the EU.

Or like terrorism, is the desire for sovereignty only justified when it is Irish?

Ian Craig, Coleraine