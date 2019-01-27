Shame on Sinn Fein attending the inauguration in Venezuela of Maduro, a man worthy of contempt

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro salutes as he arrives to the Supreme Court for an annual ceremony that marks the start of the judicial year in Caracas, Venezuela, Thursday, Jan. 24, 2019. Maduro was controversially inaugurated earlier in the month, with the opposition claiming to have won the presidential election (AP Photo/Ariana Cubillos)
A great abuse on to the people of Ireland was caused by the presence of Sinn Fein at the inauguration of Nicolas Maduro, a man worthy of utter contempt, vassal of Cuba.

I have lived in the USA and Venezuela for many years (45+) from the time of Chavez to the time of Maduro. My perceptions and realities are worth understanding as to why I left, I feared for my life. I left much behind, my family there (not at risk).

Letter to the editor

I left at the beginning of the diaspora, when people began to leave around 2010. My family survives well as I remit to them an income each month.

Shame on you Sinn Fein, I say this as an Irishman 75- years-old, born in Newtownards, Co Down. I lived in Valencia, Venezuela, state of Carabobo. So I know the fear and adverse conditions there very well. Who paid for the trip, Venezuela or Ireland?

Gerry McLarnon, Bradford