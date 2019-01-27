Shame on Sinn Fein attending the inauguration in Venezuela of Maduro, a man worthy of contempt

A great abuse on to the people of Ireland was caused by the presence of Sinn Fein at the inauguration of Nicolas Maduro, a man worthy of utter contempt, vassal of Cuba.

I have lived in the USA and Venezuela for many years (45+) from the time of Chavez to the time of Maduro. My perceptions and realities are worth understanding as to why I left, I feared for my life. I left much behind, my family there (not at risk).

Letter to the editor

I left at the beginning of the diaspora, when people began to leave around 2010. My family survives well as I remit to them an income each month.

Shame on you Sinn Fein, I say this as an Irishman 75- years-old, born in Newtownards, Co Down. I lived in Valencia, Venezuela, state of Carabobo. So I know the fear and adverse conditions there very well. Who paid for the trip, Venezuela or Ireland?

Gerry McLarnon, Bradford