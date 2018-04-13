Sinn Fein are no longer a Catholic party

You may have heard of the Book, Sun Tzu’s - The Art of War, which was written over 2,500 years ago in China.

It is probably the greatest book on strategy ever composed and is still widely read and used by successful Business Leaders and Politicians worldwide.

Letters to Editor

Needless to say, we all know that Sinn Féin’s strategists have read this book from cover to cover.

For instance, General Sun Tzu advocates the taking of supplies from your enemy: “A wise general will strive to feed off the enemy. One bushel of the enemy’s provisions is worth twenty of our own.”

A fine example of these tactics was Sinn Féin’s recent Church Gate collection in Donegal, one can only presume that some of the monies gathered will go towards their Pro-Abortion campaign.

However, I fear that they have bitten the hand that has fed them once too often. In their bid to fish for left wing votes and to stave off attacks from the Godless far left, they have surely overplayed their hand.

I predict that Sinn Féin has reached its zenith, their star will surely fall, for they have turned their backs on their core voters. Their fate is sealed, just like the so-called “Labour Party” whose intellect was only surpassed by their arrogance.

The elite within Sinn Féin have ignored the wishes of rank and file republicans and have driven policy that is far beyond their mandate, whilst their contempt for the Catholic Church is blatant, visceral and oppressive.

The Catholic Church has been battered and bruised and has now become the whipping boy of the media and politicians and rightly so for criminal acts of past years. However, the body of the church, that is the congregants whose ancestors fought and died to keep the faith have had enough of this barefaced and blatant sectarianism, for you have awoken a sleeping giant.

As for Sinn Féin they are no longer a Catholic party as Canon Law #1398 automatically excommunicates any accomplice in the procurement of abortion and therefore any Catholic that gives succour to this party is committing a mortal sin.

The Catholic Church is an ancient and resilient organisation who will outlive these relatively speaking, fly by night outfits that run in front of a crowd shouting “follow me, follow me”

To end this piece, it would be fitting to leave you with my own quotation from General Sun Tzu:”

Those angry will be happy again and those wrathful will be cheerful again, but a destroyed nation cannot exist again, the dead cannot be brought back to life.”

Frank Mc Neill, Gortahork, Co Donegal