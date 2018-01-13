Sinn Fein has no moral compass when it comes to its official attitude to Provisional IRA murder and mayhem.

At our quarterly meeting this week, members roundly condemned the appalling and insulting comments and actions of Sinn Fein MP Barry McElduff at the weekend.

The district lodge believes that deep anguish and hurt was caused to the families of the innocent victims of the Kingsmill massacre.

The McElduff incident re-opened the wounds for still grieving south Armagh Protestant families from one of the most heinous crimes of the Troubles.

Ten Protestant workmen were murdered in the Kingsmill massacre on January 5, 1976, including two Bessbrook Orangemen – Joseph Lemmon and James McWhirter.

The totally inadequate censure of Barry McElduff is sadly a symptom of the malevolent attitude towards Protestant and unionists that is at the core of Sinn Fein policy and thinking.

Every Twelfth morning, the four Bessbrook lodges hold a remembrance service for the murdered workmen at the Kingsmill massacre memorial in the south Armagh village.

Bessbrook District, LOL 11