I read the victim of the IRA Ken Funston (‘Victims are telling us they are alarmed at plans for the past,’ Aug 28) with much compassion.

I am so sorry for what your innocent family went through.

How you all coped is remarkable.

I read of how it destroyed many aspects of your good family.

I was in Enniskillen on Loch Erne last month. Love the area!

Reader, Rhode Island, US