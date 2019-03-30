Some people are telling children to ignore anatomical and chromosomal facts and agree with an adolescent’s often changing feelings

An extremely thin person looks in a mirror and tells you they are fat.

You quickly realise that they need care because they are delusional.

A teenage girl looks in a mirror and tells you she is a boy.

A teenage boy looks in a mirror and tells you he is a girl.

You remember a school biology lesson taught you every cell in a girl’s body has XX, ie. female, chromosomes and every cell in a boy’s body has XY, i.e. male, chromosomes.

And yet some people are telling us these children do not need care because they are delusional but rather because we should ignore the anatomical and chromosomal facts and agree with an adolescent’s, often radically changing, feelings.

Is this wise?

Jack Lamb, Newtownabbey