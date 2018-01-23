Spat between two parties is wrecking the whole community

With the proposed talks planned for this week, surely it is time for the two biggest parties to take full responsibility for the mess which Northern Ireland is now in.

In case people don’t know, we have a vacuum where decisions on improving NI are not being made.

Letters to Editor

It is all very well complaining about the health service and its weaknesses, and no money to fix them, but the buck stops with the non-performing executive ministers who don’t make the recommended improvements which have been flagged up time after time.

It is not just big multi million pound projects that are affected; but small businesses who are owed a few pounds are not being paid.

Small community improvement projects are not being progressed.

This predictably is leading to growing frustration and we know what the last outburst of frustration led to.

The spats about issues which many of us have no real feeling for or against should not be wrecking the whole community.

Why do visitors say that we are amongst the friendliest and most helpful of people yet we cannot be friendly and helpful towards each other at a political level.

As a former city councillor I experienced “bullying” and bad manners, but I “got over it” and was able to help do things that were constructive for the whole community.

It is surely ironic that the two big parties who seem to profess a belief in Christianity and yet don’t show the basic Christian Principles towards each other.

Time to change that!

Tom Ekin, Belfast BT9