St Patrick’s Day junket to Trump White House is a display of hypocrisy

As St Patrick’s Day beckons we may assume that arrangements are already in place to propel our ‘D lister’ politicians to the White House in Washington.

This will be a junket of ultimate hypocrisy to pay homage to a man whose antics regarding Bombardier and Apple has put in jeopardy the jobs of citizens north and south.

He will not be quoting James Larkin about the brotherhood of man, for him there is no brotherhood.

He has spawned a philosophy that it is every man for himself, so lets have no nonsense about a ‘special relationship’, between our two countries.

As the mawkish bowl of shamrock is presented to the leader of the free world, let there be no doubt in the minds of those deferential politicians from the island of Ireland, that they are only participating in an act of fatuity.

Wilson Burgess, Londonderry