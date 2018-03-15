March 17th is heralded around the world as St Patrick’s Day, traditionally the day on which he was supposed to have died.

There are many legends pertaining to Patrick, some fanciful, some nearer to the truth, and despite the claims by both Protestant and Catholic communities to Ireland’s patron saint, Patrick was a pre-Roman Celtic Christian, so he would have been neither Protestant or Catholic.

The Celtic Christians kept observances closer to the early Jewish Church in first century Jerusalem, remembering Jesus’ words literally by remembering His death on Passover which is 14th Nisan in the Biblical or Hebrew calendar which Jesus would have kept.

They also kept the Sabbath on Saturday in accordance with the churches in Asia Minor, now modern Turkey, which were founded by the Apostle John, the disciple whom Jesus loved, and the last apostle to die at age 110 after being imprisoned on the Isle of Patmos.

The Celtic ‘saints’ or Christians such as Columbanus of Bangor, Columba, Colman, Patrick and others all kept the original observance of Passover and the Sabbath before the later introduction of the Roman ‘Easter’ named after a pagan deity, (hence the fertility symbols of eggs and rabbits) and the imposition of ‘Sun’-day which is named after sun-worship, not the worship of Jesus.

St Patrick’s true day was the Sabbath day, but that is almost airbrushed out of history.

The Bangor Christian Council on March 31 at the Marine Court Hotel on Bangor seafront will be discussing the topic of Passover vs ‘Easter’ and Sabbath vs ‘Sun’-day especially as more Jewish people in Israel and elsewhere are now re-joining the ranks of the church in increasing numbers.

For further details contact nevin.colin@yahoo.com / 07719471503.

Happy St Patrick’s Day!

Colin Nevin, Nevin-Shalom Ministries, Bangor