State terrorists are even worse than local ones

In response to Ben Lowry’s assertion re terrorism (‘If legacy structures make IRA and state seem equally at fault it will be the final moral collapse,’ May 12) that it would be a scandal if the IRA and state were found equally at fault, I agree.

So-called terrorists ie IRA, loyalists are only amateurs when it comes to terrorising citizens of other people’s countries.

None of our local so-called terrorists could have the killing and terrorising capabilities and achievements of the British state forces and the even more cowardly drone operators, many thousands dead, injured, terrorised, displaced, drowned in the Mediterranean fleeing British-led wars this century alone in Iraq, Afghanistan, Libya, etc.

In the near future these state forces will be joining up with American, Israel and Saudi state terrorists to turn Iran into rubble, millions more dead, injured and displaced.

Ben is 100% correct, state and local terrorist should not be spoken about in the same breath.

The real professionals when it comes to terror are Nato, they put others in the shade.

Peter McEvoy, Banbridge