Steven Agnew: People of North Antrim should now decide if Paisley stays their MP

We’ve heard Ian Paisley Jr quibble over whether the all expenses paid holidays cost £50,000 or £100,000 and today he described the entire affair as a personal embarrassment.

It extends beyond the embarrassment that Ian Paisley Jr may be feeling — it exposes an utter disconnect between the MP and his constituents.

Most people will never get to experience anything like a £50,000 or £100,000 all expenses paid family holiday.

I find it odd that Ian Paisley Jr would consider such an opportunity for him and his family and the subsequent lobbying for his benefactors as something that should go undeclared.

Ian Paisley Jr’s job is to further the interests of all the people of North Antrim as their MP.

We’ve seen the decline of manufacturing in the area and people have faced the stern realities of redundancy and unemployment.

The extremely strong Parliamentary Standards sanction shows the seriousness of Mr Paisley’s conduct.

It’s right that the people of North Antrim should now decide whether Ian Paisley Jr should continue as their MP.

Steven Agnew, MLA North Down, Green Party leader