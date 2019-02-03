Stormont would benefit from this sensible Prof

I would like to comment on the very interesting interview shown on UTV Tuesday January 22 between Eamonn Mallie and Professor James Dornan (pictured on the left of the picture opposite).

I thoroughly enjoyed the answers from Prof Dornan — what a sensible gentleman he is, and although the public have benefited from his career in medicine, listening to his views on politics I believe he would have contributed a lot to Stormont.

Letter to the editor

Regarding Stormont, like myself many people I have spoken to are disgusted with the situation at present — no direction for the health service, education, etc.

Please all parties — get back to work and fulfil the promises you were elected to do.

Again my thanks to Mr Mallie and Prof Dornan for the excellent interview.

Mike Scott, Coleraine