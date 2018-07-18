Successful parade in Newcastle

I write to congratulate Castlewellan district on a very successful Twelfth of July parade and celebrations in Newcastle Co Down.

Thousands descended on the picturesque seaside town to witness the very best that the Orange order had to offer.

Before the parade we had Sinn Fein Councillor Willie Clarke, writing in the Irish news: “The town centre doesn’t lend itself to hosting large parades, it’s basically a one-street town and it’s predominately a nationalist town, 80% of the community is unable to go about business,” he then went on to reveal that he had “lobbied quite hard on it in regards to a lot of people not wanting the parade”.

His concerns, as expected were unfounded, Newcastle traders reported the day to be a roaring success, with soaring profits, many praising the influx of people and welcome footfall.

This would have been reciprocated right across Northern Ireland, hundreds of thousands of participants, spectators, supporters and tourists flock to see the Twelfth of July celebrations, various demonstrations across Northern Ireland experienced record turn out.

Orangeism is energised and revitalised.

As usual, Sinn Féin’s political sabre rattling is unfounded.

Their anti British, anti Orange agenda exposed.

Is it any wonder Orange leadership refuse to meet them, respect and equality is a two way street, it’s high time Sinn Fein learnt some manners.

Alan Lewis, Clough, Co Down