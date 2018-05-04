Terrorists target Catholic police officers, as they did before

So this week, we heard about a bomb attack on the home of the elderly parents of a serving PSNI officer that is of the Roman Catholic faith.

It turns out this is not the first time the home of these elderly people has come under attack by cowards that creep around under the cover of darkness to try and intimidate and control communities.

It was a shameful act by terrorists, who “haven’t gone away you know”.

This is the same tactic used by the IRA.

Attacking the families of serving police and security personnel to intimidate or to have their loved one leave their position within the police/security forces.

Terrorist factions saw service police officers and their families as so-called legitimate targets and attacking these people would go in some way to helping their end game.

It looks like this view in the eyes of terrorists has not changed. Making Roman Catholic police officers leave the police will allow those responsible to make such claims like the police are a one-sided police force.

We have seen this very tactic during the 40 years of terrorism by the IRA and others and rolled out to demonise and diminish probably the best police force in the world, the RUC GC.

I ask, are we seeing history repeat itself?

A phrase that sticks in my mind since I heard it from Jim Allister is, “If you reward terrorism you breed more terrorism”. Jim was again true in saying this.

Far too many crimes have gone unpunished here in Northern Ireland. Terrorists have been given a host of concessions and most we probably don’t know of and will never know of.

They were given early release from jail, they were elevated to the highest office in a devolved government of the United Kingdom, to govern and rule over those they terrorised. They create legislation for victims, many of these victims they created.

They managed to get a perverse definition of a victim passed that allows their terrorist that injured themselves carrying out terrorist attack to be called victims, they got get out our jail free cards (on the run letters), this list could go on and on.

Without real justice, will we ever have real peace?

It’s time to review our political and judicial system and adjust where necessary to allow criminals to face justice and pay for their crimes.

If this doesn’t happen, can we ever move forward together as a society of law-abiders vs lawbreakers?

John Brennan, Ballygowan