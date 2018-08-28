The consultation paper on the legacy of the Troubles is an insult to victims of terrorism

Re the recent article by Canon Ian Ellis (‘There’s an immense moral difference between a bomber killed by their bomb and a bystander killed by the bomb,’ August 23):

Of course there’s a discrepancy between an innocent victim and a victim perpetrator (the new polite word for terrorist).

Letters

Any terrorist set out to do damage either to societal structures or other members of society.

The problem appears to be in the 2006 definition which shows no difference.

However politicians cannot draw themselves to construct a legal definition to allow a difference without offending the ‘other side’ ie. paramilitaries and the potential fallout of paramilitaries, who have gained most from the ‘peace deal’: out of jail, pardons, On The Run letters.

Victims have been considered, but that’s all, promise of a pension, and that’s all, a promise.

A talk of reparation and recompense for us ‘victims’ to ‘move on’ to the new tomorrow of peace and harmony and forgive all sins of terrorism.

In the interim to have our noses rubbed in the heroism of criminal terrorists, with play parks and memorials all over the place in celebration of their misdeeds.

However look how easy it is to persecute the forces of law and order at that time, whose only crime was to support the legal system of government and attempt to uphold law and order.

It has been said that ‘war crimes’ were committed by bombing civilians and civilian targets — why has this not been pursued by any government agency? (A don’t rock the boat in the name of peace policy that’s allowing heroes to be made of criminals, whilst the real heroes, the security forces, are being made victims of their success at helping defeat terrorism).

We have not as yet had an apology from terrorists in particular PIRA for the wrongs committed by them on behalf of their Brits out policy.

Consider this, those long enough in the tooth to remember British troops were deployed to protect the nationalist community not to murder them, we as victims of this IRA/PIRA terrorist campaign suffered most but received least.

The legacy document we’re being consulted on (pictured above) is almost an insult to living victims.

It offers very little towards reparation and still no remorse from terrorists who created most of the living victims.

Des Meredith, Belfast BT8