The disappointing TV coverage of the Twelfth

I wish to thank Ben Lowry for bringing to attention the modest television coverage of the Twelfth of July (‘Not enough Twelfth on TV,’ July 14).

I had some elderly visitors, originally from Northern Ireland, and the husband played in a pipe band

Such a disappointment. I was embarrassed to say the least.

All one could hear was a sound of a flute band each time the camera went to the country, and someone talking all about the area and the 12th of July.

It also seemed to look like it was on someone’s ‘I Phone’.

I have nothing against flute bands but pipes and brass would be nice to hear too.

So many people have voiced their disgust at the coverage so once again, thanks.

Tell the BBC to oversee it better next year.

Reader, Fermanagh