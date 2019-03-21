The DUP must reject the temptation to accept 30 pieces of silver to back the betrayal of Northern Ireland

The DUP must stick to its guns and resist any temptation to take 30 pieces of silver to back Mrs May’s bad deal.

The deal would see Northern Ireland leave on different terms than the rest of our fellow Brits if a deal is not reached.

Letter to the editor

They must resist any pressure from the likes of the UFU to back Mrs May’s Brexit deal.

Pressure coming from so-called unionists to back the deal no matter what the consequences for Northern Ireland’s position within our United Kingdom, is a betrayal.

On the one hand in Northern Ireland, we have those who oppose Brexit for political gain and on the other because it may hit these so-called unionists in their pockets.

Many unionists are losing respect for farmers and those unionists who would back a conspiracy by the Republic and the EU to blackmail the British people into a bad deal or even not leaving at all by seeking to use Northern Ireland as a bargaining chip.

The failure of the House of Commons to deliver the Brexit the United Kingdom voted for is a disgrace to democracy.

The UK voted to leave the EU! It did not vote for a halfway house, remaining a part of the EU in all but name.

John Mulholland, Doagh