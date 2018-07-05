The DUP once stood for Protestant Biblical principles

As a born again Christian and a true Protestant I like many others were outraged at the leader of the DUP, Arlene Foster, and Christopher Stalford MLA attending a GAA Match on the Lord’s day.

Mr Stalford is, I believe, a born again Christian and also a Sunday school teacher in the Free Presbyterian Church and also a member of the Orange Institution. I would say to both the church and the Orange Order to discipline him.

This is a compromise by a Christian not only by going to a GAA match and also what it stands for, being anti Protestant, and also on the Lord’s day.

Then we had Mrs Foster going and reaching out to the LGBT community, going against God’s Word. The Bible states that homosexuality is sin and an abomination against what Holy Scripture teaches.

Many MLAs are Free Presbyterians yet they have fallen silent to what is going on. At one time the DUP stood for Protestant Biblical principles but from when Paisley took them into government with Sinn Fein/IRA they have comprised every bone in their body. The Lord says in his Word “Them that honour Me I will honour.”

I say to every born again Christian that has a faith in the Lord Jesus Christ and is a true Biblical Protestant to stop voting for the DUP and indeed the UUP for neither of the two main unionist parties have many moral standards left.

I also say to any MPs, MLAs or councillors that have Christian convictions and love the Lord to come out of the party and put the Lord first. Psalm 84 v 11 “No good thing will He withhold from those who walk uprightly.”

Brian Moorhead, Banbridge