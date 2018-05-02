The heart rending drama over the fate of Alfie Evans

The story on the battle between the parents of baby Alfie Evans who died, and the Alder Hey Hospital received international attention.
The drama was heart rending and I am sure will not be forgotten, if ever, for a very long time.
The web link below, for readers who have internet access, offers answers from leading doctors to popular questions.
http://www.sciencemediacentre.org/expert-reaction-to-the-latest-on-alfie-evans
One thing held was the courts had to decide on the best interests of little Alfie in the absence of agreement between his parents and the hospital.
I wonder if this case has implications for the debate surrounding abortion?
David Barbour, Coleraine