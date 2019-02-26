The Irish have repeatedly down the ages involved outsiders in never ending internal squabbles

Malachy Scott (‘Irish people have the right to govern themselves without British interference,’ February 21) in his reply to Ben Lowry’s article (‘SF called talks a sham but maybe that describes its own role’, Feb 16) demands that the British get out and leave Ireland alone to rule itself.

But could it?

Letter to the editor

Alas this situation is almost completely the fault of the Irish themselves and springs from repeatedly down the ages involving outsiders in never ending internal squabbles.

Who has not heard the sad tale of McMurrough, ancient king of Leinster who, after getting a hammering for messing about with someone else’s missus hired a Cambro Norman mercenary, Richard de Clare to get revenge?

De Clare landed at Baginbun in 1157, performed as per contract and in return received land, McMurrough’s daughter in marriage and when the king died soon afterwards, the crown of Leinster.

Thereafter he did what Normans always did, namely take over the whole show. Just like for example the De Hauvilles around a century earlier who hired out to fight the Byzantines in southern Italy and then took over the entire area plus Sicily.

After 1157 Henry II back in England,essentially still a Norman himself, feared development of an aggressive independent Norman state in his back yard as well as the existing one on his front door step in France.

So in 1171 he arrived in Ireland, took power from de Clare and gradually subjugated the entire island to crown rule.

Subsequently the Irish, still unable to agree who among them should be boss, offered the crown to a foreigner. Robert the Bruce’s kid brother Edward who came over to sort out the Normans in Dublin and be High King. But he was to be killed at Faughart in before he even got there.

Again in 1798 help was promised by the French. It was a bit of a damp squib, the bridgehead in Mayo being rolled up in short order. So much for foreign allies.

Granda always said if you want something done do it yourself. But failure to achieve Malachy’s desired outcome after 30 years of unpleasantness proves Granda wasn’t always right. Still, perhaps help from abroad, somewhere like Brussels, may yet do the trick?

Hope springs eternal.

Davy Wight, Carrickfergus