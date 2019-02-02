The language that is used to describe terrorism is important

In articles about the Derry / Londonderry van bomb you call the perpetrators “dissident republican terrorism”.

I have no problem with this. Yet the murderers of Ian Ogle are suspected UVF paramilitaries.

Note the change in language. Language and perception are important if we are ever to progress.

Surely they are both equally vile acts and those who carried them out, regardless of who it is, are terrorists.

I would go further, and instead of giving any of them the dubious title of paramilitary, which is seen as “honourable “ by these people, They should be called exactly what they are, which are criminals.

Mary Russell, Ballregan, Dundalk