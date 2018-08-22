The naked bigotry and sectarianism of Irish republicans

Sinn Fein, unrepentant terrorist apologists celebrate the hunger strikers — this is the party allegedly ushering us into a new agreed Ireland.

I think not.

Republicans include specific names of security force members murdered in the Troubles on their bonfire celebrations.

But of course, unionists have nothing to fear from a united Ireland.

I think not.

A nationalist objects to the appointment of the new Garda commissioner as he formerly swore an oath of allegiance to the Queen.

A wonderful outward and forward looking approach to tackling organised criminality.

I think not.

Our so called ‘neutral’ West Belfast festival concert has IRA chants and banners.

But of course it’s a cross community festival which is why it has been supported by hundreds of thousands of tax payers money.

I think not.

In case any of us needed reminding, the naked bigotry and sectarianism of Irish republicanism is there for all to see.

Shall I add objections to the national anthem, objections to the flying of the Union flag, objections to freedom of expression in parading, objections to homecoming parades for our armed forces.

The arrogance of Northern nationalism has to be seen to be believed.

The answer is a resounding no.

Decent law abiding citizens have no intention of ever uniting Ireland on these terms or giving these people the satisfaction of achieving their aim through their unique brand of bigotry.

What a shame the Pope is not visiting Northern Ireland.

He might find the moral courage to ask a large section of the Catholic population in Northern Ireland to question their conscience as to how they place their vote.

John McClements, Newtownards