The politics of division has no place in rugby and no place in football

I was deeply saddened by the opinion piece in your newspaper by Owen Polley (‘I always supported Ireland in rugby but barely do now,’ Feb 1) referring to his diminished support for Irish rugby over Brexit.

It is an alarming indication of where political unionism is at that it feels compelled to stir up this debate on the eve of such a fantastic sporting event. If anything it should have been an opportunity for Ulstermen to reflect on the outstanding achievements of Best, Stockdale and Henderson et al in recent years.

To suggest that our support for them should be in anyway contingent on the political climate is wrong and inappropriate.

For generations Ulster unionists have overcome divisions in their own heads to stand shoulder to shoulder with men of opposing political views. We should be very proud of that and it is a travesty that Mr Polley and Mr Lowry felt the need to inject the very sensitive subject of identity politics into this arena. One just had to read the comments below the article to see that, if that was their intention, they were successful. I hope they reflect on this, and feel some sense of regret.

Five weeks ago my wife and I welcomed our third son into the world, I hope that one day soon my boys will join me at both Windsor Park to watch Northern Ireland and the Aviva to watch Ireland, may they never nitpick at the political background of either but enjoy with passion an occasion that should bring us all together.

The rhetoric of Mr Polley worries me. Enough of the politics of division, it has no place in rugby, it has no place in football. Please stop it.

As Liam Beckett, said last year in reference to the Northern Ireland football team, “I’m sick sore and tired of reminding certain people that sport is this country’s greatest common denominator, it builds more bridges in our communities than any politician, radio or TV presenter ever will, and that’s a fact.

“So in future please do all of us in sport a big favour by either debating sport properly for what it truly is, in a positive and constructive manner, or else keep your nose out of it, we’ve all had our fill.”

Stuart Anderson, Bangor