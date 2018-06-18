The Presbyterian Church stance on marriage is unchanged

The Presbyterian Church has not changed its historic position on marriage. Every elder and minister, on ordination subscribes to the Westminster Confession of Faith which in Chapter 24 clearly confirms that marriage is between one man and one woman.

It goes on to say that “marriage was ordained for the mutual help of husband and wife, for the increase of mankind with a legitimate issue, and of the church with an holy seed.”

Critics of that position simply demonstrate their ignorance of the church’s doctrine on marriage.

Where were these critics when the Alliance Party, in the biggest piece of corporate sectarianism since the Test Acts, excluded anyone who supports the church’s view on marriage from holding public office as a representative of their party?

Those honest ministers and elders who uphold the biblical view of marriage are to be commended and deserve our prayerful support.

Ronnie Crawford, Dromore BT25