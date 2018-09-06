Professor Henry Patterson (‘Historical advisers would help put in Troubles deaths in context,’ Stop The Legacy Scandal essay, September 5) stated:

“In the legacy battle republicans came armed with an already honed narrative of centuries of British and unionist oppression.

“Unionists depended on the British state to ideologically defend their position and have been frustrated by a mixture of indifference and at times uncritical acceptance of republican mythology.”

What exactly is the position and narrative of the British state in all of this? Is British oppression strictly republican mythology?

Professor Patterson concluded: “The present proposals are heavily contaminated by this prior history of British accommodation”.

No. The present situation is heavily contaminated by the prior history of British oppression to maintain British rule over Irish people.

Malachy Scott, Belfast BT15